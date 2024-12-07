Real Madrid will look to turn their fortunes when they take on Girona in their next match of the La Liga 2024-25. Real Madrid are not having the best of seasons and despite having the opportunity to leapfrog Barcelona in the La Liga 2024-25 points table, they failed to do it after suffering a crushing loss to Athletic Bilbao. After the Liverpool game, Kylian Mbappe looked a shadow of himself and once again his penalty was saved. Fede Valverde committed a silly mistake which caused Real Madrid to concede the winner. Overall, the team doesn't look well co-ordinated and except for Jude Bellingham, none have been performing at their best. Los Blancos will hope to win the game against Girona and maintain pressure at Barcelona. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Schedule Announced: Organisers Prepone Opening Day for Lionel Messi-Led Inter Miami to Feature In Front of Home Crowd.

Girona, meanwhile had their best season in La Liga during the 2023-24 season. They finished third and qualified for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. Although there has been a drop in their performance, Michel's side have found some form of late, picking up 10 points from their last four La Liga matches courtesy of three wins and a draw, which has moved them into eighth spot in the division. Real Madrid are currently very much vulnerable and Los Blancos will back themselves at home to beat the dismal Carlo Ancelotti-led side.

When is Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will play Girona at Municipal de Montilivi, Girona, Spain on December 8, Sunday. The Girona vs Real Madrid match will be played at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out the Girona vs Real Madrid viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Scroll down to check out the Girona vs Real Madrid online viewing options below. Pep Guardiola Reacts Furiously to Liverpool Fan’s Provocative Comment After Manchester City Manager Denies Him Autograph (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Girona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match ?

The new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India are GXR and fans can watch the Girona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on GXR mobile app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2024 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).