The beginning of the Day-Night Test matches came way back in the late 2000s when viewership of Test matches went down, and ODIs and T20Is in the evenings got more viewership and attracted a larger TV audience in the evening. Research began on how to make day-night Tests possible. There were several experiments with yellow, orange, and pink balls, with an aim for cricketers to spot the ball under floodlights. There were suggestions that cricketers could play with a white ball and wear coloured kits. In 2010, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced Lord's Test against Bangladesh would be a pink ball Test, but their plans failed after the two countries requested Durham and Worcestershire to have a match with the pink ball in a four-day match, which they refused to do. IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: Travis Head’s Century, Fiery Bowling From Seamers Put Hosts in Driver’s Seat.
The first-ever day-night pink-ball Test was hosted in Adelaide in November 2015. Australia hosted New Zealand, which the host won by three wickets after a low-scoring thriller. After the match, a survey was done where Australian fans revealed that 81% would love to see every Test at Adelaide having an afternoon start. The pink ball became the fixture in the Australian calendar while other cricket boards such as experimented. However, BCCI refused to play with the pink ball, citing a lack of experience. After having a few trial matches in the Indian domestic season, India hosted its first-ever Test match against Bangladesh in 2019. The historic pink ball Test was held in Kolkata.
So far, every pink-ball Test has had a result, and viewers and fans have loved watching day-night Tests. The main challenge while playing the Day-Night Test is the twilight period which tends to claim many wickets and helps bowlers a lot. Recently, Australia batter Travis Head smashed a brilliant century in the second pink-ball Test against the India national cricket team in Adelaide. Head's magnificent 140-run puts him in the elite list of batters scoring a hundred in pink-ball Test matches. Funny Memes Go Viral After Travis Head Scores Fiery Century Against India During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 at Adelaide.
Batters With Centuries in Pink Ball Test Matches
|Century No.
|Player Name
|Team
|Opponent
|Final Score
|Venue
|Year
|28
|Travis Head
|Australia
|India
|140
|Adelaide
|2024
|27
|Tom Blundell
|New Zealand
|England
|138
|Mount Maunganui
|2023
|26
|Travis Head
|Australia
|West Indies
|114*
|Adelaide
|2022
|25
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|West Indies
|120*
|Adelaide
|2022
|24
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|India
|107
|Bengaluru
|2022
|23
|Travis Head
|Australia
|England
|101
|Hobart
|2022
|22
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|England
|103
|Adelaide
|2021
|21
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|New Zealand
|143
|Perth
|2019
|20
|Yasir Shah
|Pakistan
|Australia
|113
|Adelaide
|2019
|19
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|Pakistan
|162
|Adelaide
|2019
|18
|David Warner
|Australia
|Pakistan
|335*
|Adelaide
|2019
|17
|Virat Kohli
|India
|Bangladesh
|136
|Kolkata
|2019
|16
|Henry Nicholls
|New Zealand
|England
|145
|Auckland
|2018
|15
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|England
|102
|Auckland
|2018
|14
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|Zimbabwe
|125
|Gqeberha
|2017
|13
|Shaun Marsh
|Australia
|England
|126
|Adelaide
|2017
|12
|Asad Shafiq
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|112
|Dubai
|2017
|11
|Dimuth Karunaratne
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|196
|Dubai
|2017
|10
|Joe Root
|England
|West Indies
|136
|Birmingham
|2017
|9
|Alastair Cook
|England
|West Indies
|243
|Birmingham
|2017
|8
|Asad Shafiq
|Pakistan
|Australia
|137
|Brisbane
|2016
|7
|Peter Handscomb
|Australia
|Pakistan
|105
|Brisbane
|2016
|6
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|Pakistan
|130
|Brisbane
|2016
|5
|Stephen Cook
|South Africa
|Australia
|104
|Adelaide
|2016
|4
|Usman Khawaja
|Australia
|South Africa
|145
|Adelaide
|2016
|3
|Faf du Plessis
|South Africa
|Australia
|118
|Adelaide
|2016
|2
|Darren Bravo
|West Indies
|Pakistan
|116
|Dubai
|2016
|1
|Azhar Ali
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|302
|Dubai
|2016
With the introduction of the pink-ball Test matches, it will be interesting to see how much viewership it attracts in the era of white-ball cricket and T20 franchise leagues across the globe, which are loved by fans lot and have generated record numbers of viewership in the past.
