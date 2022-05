Bellary (Karnataka), May 27 (PTI) Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) and Haryana pugilists stamped their authority by clinching the team championship titles in the boys' and girls' categories respectively at the 2022 Sub-Junior National Boxing Championships here.

The reigning national elite men's champions, SSCB pulled off a sensational show on the final day of the competition as all of their nine boxers emerged victorious by unanimous decisions to take home the boys' team championship trophy.

SSCB finished with 73 points, finishing atop of the table with 10 medals.

Aakash Badhwar was the most impressive among the SSCB boxers. He thrashed Haryana's Vinit Kumar in the boys 40kg final to win the gold medal. He was adjudged 'Best Boxer' of the championship.

Haryana and UP claimed second and third position with 58 and 24 points respectively in the boys' section.

Haryana's Mahesh (46kg) was declared the 'Most Promising Boxer' while Jharkhand's Anish Kumar Sinha received 'Best Challenger Award'.

In the girls' section, led by Payal's (46kg) 5-0 win against Tamil Nadu boxer Gunasri and Lakshu's (63kg) dominating RSC win against Nabam Ania of Arunachal Pradesh, seven Haryana boxers won the finals and helped the team finish on the top position with 60 points, winning 10 medals.

Pune's Aarya was awarded with the Most Promising Boxer Award and Manipur's Joyshree Devi was adjudged the Best Boxer Award, while Goa's Chandirika Pujari was named as the Best Challenger Boxer.

The championship witnessed participation of 621 boxers, including 348 in the boys' section, from 31 teams across the country where each bout was played with three rounds of two minutes each and a minute's break between each round.

