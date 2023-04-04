Noida, Apr 4 (PTI) Sudhir Sharma made a dream start with a sensational eight-under 28 over nine holes to grab the clubhouse lead on day one at the Delhi-NCR Open here on Tuesday.

Gurugram's Manu Gandas, Delhi's Honey Baisoya and Bangladesh's Badal Hossain were tied second in the clubhouse with scores of four-under 32 at the Noida Golf Course.

The start of round one was delayed by three hours on Tuesday due to heavy overnight rain. As play began at 10 am, round one could not be completed on Tuesday. Twelve players out of 126 are yet to finish their first round.

The rain resulted in waterlogging on the back-nine. Play was only possible on the front-nine on Tuesday. As a result, the first round was played over nine holes with the par for the round being 36.

Depending on weather conditions, round two may be played over 18 holes or nine holes. The cut will be applied over either 27 or 18 holes.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the PGTI Feeder Tour, couldn't have asked for a better start to the week as he drained a 20-feet eagle putt on the first hole.

The Greater Noida based golfer carried on the good work, sinking a couple of more long birdies including a mammoth 45-footer on the fifth. The 35-year-old finally wrapped up his round in style with three accurate approach shots that set up an eagle and two birdies on the last three holes.

