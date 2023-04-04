Having gained two victories over rivals, Inter Milan, this season, Juventus seem to have the advantage over Inter, coming into the Coppa Italia match. Inter Milan will be visiting Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final game. The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, on April 5, 2023, Wednesday. In order to gain an aggregate lead, the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will likely include attackers Dusan Vlahovic and Angel Di Maria to get quick goals and take total benefit of the home game. The Bianconeri, are likely to play against an Inter Milan side that looks to play central defenders Danilo, Gleison Bremer, and, Federico Gatti. The Allegri-coached unit are fresh off their 1-0 win over Hellas Verona in their previous fixture. Coming to Inter Milan, the Nerazzurri, on the other hand, were not able to win any of their last three Serie A matches. Their last match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Fiorentina for the Simeone Inzaghi-coached unit. Leicester City Sack Manager Brendan Rodgers After Dropping Into Bottom Three of Premier League 2022–23.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final 2022-23 Football Match?

Inter Milan will be visiting Juventus in their next Coppa Italia semi-final match on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Stadium, Turin.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final 2022-23 Football Match?

The live broadcast of the match between Juventus and Inter Milan will not be done in India

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Coppa Italia semi-final 2022-23 Football Match?

Sadly, the Juventus vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semi-final 2022-23 football match will not be live streamed in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).