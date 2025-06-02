Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] June 2 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first non-opener to have a 700-run Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He also goes past former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) AB De Villiers' tally of 687 runs in 2016 for the most runs by a non-opener in an IPL season.

He achieved this feat after a vital 44 runs off 26 balls in his outing in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing IPL against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before this fixture, Suryakumar was just 15 runs away from surpassing AB de Villiers to become the non-opener batter with the most runs in a single edition. Now, he has 717 in 16 innings, at an average of 60-plus and a strike rate of 167.83.

His tally includes five fifties with a top score of an unbeaten 73, Suryakumar is also in line to surpass Sai Sudharsan of Gujarat Titans as the highest run-getter of the season. Sudharsan leads the chart with 759 runs in 15 matches.

If MI beat PBKS and qualify for the final, Suryakumar will have another opportunity to break Sudharsan's record, no other MI batter has scored over 650 runs in a single IPL season.

