Shreyas Iyer became the first captain in the history of the Indian Premier League to lead three different teams to the finals. He achieved this feat after Punjab Kings entered the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with an emphatic win over Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer earlier had led Delhi Capitals to the IPL final in 2020, where his side lost to Mumbai Indians. However, Shreyas Iyer tasted success as IPL captain when he guided KKR to their third IPL title last year. This time, he has led Punjab Kings to their second final and would be hoping to help the franchise clinch a maiden IPL title. Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Final vs RCB; Indian Premier League to Have New Champions As Shreyas-Led PBKS Defeat Mumbai Indians By 5 Wickets in Qualifier 2.

Shreyas Iyer Becomes First IPL Captain to Lead Three Different Teams to IPL Finals

Shreyas Iyer is now the first skipper to lead three different teams into the IPL finals. He needs to lead India, really after the 2027 WC — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)