Shreyas Iyer won the Man of the Match award in the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shreyas Iyer put on a stellar show as he smashed an unbeaten 87 off just 41 deliveries, hitting five fours and eight sixes to guide Punjab Kings to the IPL 2025 final with an emphatic five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Shreyas Iyer also became the first captain in IPL history to guide three different teams to IPL finals. Shreyas Iyer Becomes First Captain To Lead Three Different Teams to IPL Finals, Achieves Feat As Punjab Kings Enter IPL 2025 Summit Clash vs RCB.

Shreyas Iyer Wins Man of the Match Award

