Bern, Dec 24 (AP) Sophie Hediger, a member of Switzerland's snowboard cross team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, has died following an avalanche at a mountain resort, the country's skiing federation said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at the Arosa resort in Switzerland.

Also Read | Will Travis Head Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here's the Possibility of Star Cricketer Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

Hediger, 26, competed at the Beijing Games in the women's snowboard cross and the mixed team version of the same event.

Hediger achieved her first two World Cup podium finishes in the 2023-24 season. Her best result was a second place in St. Moritz in January.

Also Read | Why is Sri Lanka Not Part of ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Reason Behind Their Omission As CT Schedule is Out.

“We are shocked and our thoughts are with Sophie's family, to whom we offer our deepest condolences,” said Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser in a statement. “(She lost her life) tragically, brutally and far too soon.” (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)