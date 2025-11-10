New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Abu Dhabi T10 (ADT10) and T10 Global announced the gracious patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and the league is proud to have His Excellency as its Supreme patron, expressing its sincere gratitude for his valuable support.

Recognised globally as one of the fastest-growing formats in modern cricket, the Abu Dhabi T10 League (ADT10) continues to enhance Abu Dhabi's global sporting presence, according to a release from ADT10.

With over 400 million viewers worldwide, ADT10 has established itself as a leading international cricket event, showcasing elite talent and offering unparalleled entertainment.

Founder and Chairman Shaji Ul Mulk said: "The Abu Dhabi T10 represents innovation, excellence and the future of cricket. We extend our sincere gratitude to His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan for his generous patronage, which inspires us to continually raise the bar and solidify our commitment to making ADT10 the gold standard in the 10-over-per-innings format globally. This season represents a melting pot of top talent and sets a new precedent in sports entertainment."

The Supreme Patronage of His Excellency further underscores the tournament's critical role in enhancing Abu Dhabi's international reputation as a centre for world-class events.

As international teams prepare to descend on Abu Dhabi, the 2025 edition of ADT10 is set to deliver high-octane competition, unforgettable moments, and wide-reaching cultural impact.

The league's commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity continues to attract new audiences, partners, and talent from around the world. (ANI)

