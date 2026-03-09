Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI): As India scripted history by becoming the only team to defend their T20 World Cup title, India's ace speedster Arshdeep Singh had the script ready for his Instagram reels.

Arshdeep shared a banter with head coach Gautam Gambhir, ensuring that Gambhir afforded a rare wide smile in his reel.

"Paaji kabhi has bhi liya karo (Brother, please laugh sometimes)," Arshdeep Singh said in his Instagram reel.

Then came another banger with India's hero of the T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson. "Paaji, justice milgaya," Arshdeep said with Samson in the frame.

It was a nod to the online buzz about Sanju Samson finally getting his due in the Indian team.

Samson made 321 runs in five T20 World Cup innings at an average of 80.25 and a strike rate of 199.37, with 27 fours and 24 sixes, and ended as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament.

He also surpassed Virat Kohli's total of 319 runs in the 2014 T20WC edition to have the most runs by an Indian during a single T20WC edition.

Samson's brilliant run continued as he went past legendary Virat Kohli to become the Indian batter with the most runs in a single T20 World Cup and also joined Virat and Shahid Afridi in an elite list of batters with fifties in T20 World Cup semifinal and final both.

His knock has overtaken West Indies batter Marlon Samuels' 85* against England in the 2016 T20WC final and New Zealand star Kane Williamson's 85 against Australia in the 2021 edition final. He owns the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup knockout game. (ANI)

