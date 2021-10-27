Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan expressed his happiness as his side defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in their clash here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Wednesday.

With this win, England went to the top of the table in Group 1 after they consigned Bangladesh to their second loss in the Super 12 stage. England dominated the Asian side in all departments as they chased the modest target of 125 in just 14.1 overs.

"The bowlers have been very disciplined and have adapted well. The fielding has been good as well and has backed the bowling as well. It is a huge compliment to the way our white-ball cricket has come up. We have had players fighting for places. It is crucial for Roy and Dawid to get some time on the wicket. It is great to see him like this," said Morgan in a post-match presentation.

England batter Jason Roy played a crucial knock of 61 runs and helped his side defeat Bangladesh in their second clash of the Super 12 stage.

England will now be facing Australia for their next clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on October 30 in Dubai while Bangladesh will be going against West Indies on October 29 in Sharjah. (ANI)

