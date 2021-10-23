Abu Dhabi [India], October 23 (ANI): Ahead of their opening match in the ongoing T20 World Cup, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said games against Australia have always been full of fire and the Proteas.

The two rivals face off in Abu Dhabi and arrive at the tournament in contrasting form, with South Africa winning their last three series and Australia losing their last five.

Also Read | Adelaide Strikers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, WBBL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of MR W vs HH W on Sony Sports and SonyLiv Online.

"In terms of coming up against Australia, there's no bigger motivation for the guys. Matches or clashes against Australia have always been full of fire, and we don't expect it to be anything different tomorrow," said Bavuma in a ICC release.

"Tomorrow being an opener for us, it's obviously a big game. We want to start off well. We want to hit the ground off running and start to get that momentum rolling in our favour. But the guys, I believe, are in a good space," he added.

Also Read | AUS vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Australia have enjoyed the upper hand in recent years though, winning six of their last seven T20 matches with the Proteas, and both sides know the importance of a fast start.

With West Indies and England also in Group 1 and only two teams advancing to the semi-finals, it is imperative to start well and Bavuma admits there will be nerves.

"I must be honest, there is a bit of anxiety amongst the guys, there is a bit of butterflies, and I think that's something that's expected," Bavuma said.

"It's always good to start off well. You want to throw that first punch in early on and try to ride with that momentum as much as you can. I think the way the tournament is also set up with only five games in the group stages, you don't really have time to be behind the eight ball," he added.

Australia will lock horns with South Africa in the Super 12 match of Group 1 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)