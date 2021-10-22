Australia (AUS) and South Africa (SA) will face each other in match 13 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. The AUS vs SA clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). The sides had decent putting during the warm-up matches and will be aiming to make a winning start to the competition. So ahead of the T20 World Cup match, here are our top picks as captain and vice-captain for AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team. AUS vs SA Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things To Know.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. AUS vs SA, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Glenn Maxwell

The Australian is coming off a sensational IPL 2021 campaign and was brilliant in the practice games as well and could be selected as the captain of your AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team. With Australia’s top-order yet to fire on all cylinders, much will be on the shoulders of Glenn Maxwell, who will be eager to guide Australia to a T20 World Cup

AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen is one of South Africa’s important members and can be selected as the vice-captain of your AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Team. The Proteas batter scored a century in the final warm-up game and will play a huge role in the game as well.

AUS vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XIs

Australia Likely Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

South Africa Likely Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorious, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

