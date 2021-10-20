Muscat [Oman], October 20 (ANI): Zeeshan Maqsood, the captain of Oman said that his side needs to come back stronger against Scotland after their defeat against Bangladesh by 26 runs in Group B of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Tuesday.

Counter-attacking innings from Mohammad Naim and Shakib al Hasan after two early wickets ensured Bangladesh put up a challenging total on board. Naim, who got a couple of reprieves, made Oman pay with a half-century on his T20 World Cup debut.

With the ball, Bangladesh wrestled control back after Oman started brightly in the first 10 overs. Needing 84 to win off the last four, the co-hosts faltered at a crucial juncture in the game and eventually fell short by 26 runs as the Tigers put their first points on board.

Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman skipper in the post-match presentation said: "It was a chaseable target. The last 6 overs, we lost wickets and didn't bat well so credit goes to the bowlers. We were in the match for 15-16 overs, and needed 50+ in 36 (58 off 36), which isn't too much, so we just have to be better at batting and get those runs."

"There's no pressure from the crowd, it's encouraging that they supported us. It's a sport, so we'll come back stronger. We have to see where we went wrong, and need to come back stronger against Scotland," he added. (ANI)

