Sydney, Nov 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa here on Thursday.

Pakistan:

Mohammad Rizwan b Parnell 4

Babar Azam c Rabada b Ngidi 6

Mohammad Haris lbw b Nortje 28

Shan Masood c Bavuma b Nortje 2

Iftikhar Ahmed c Rossouw b Rabada 51

Mohammad Nawaz lbw b Shamsi 28

Shadab Khan c Stubbs b Nortje 52

Mohammad Wasim c Bavuma b Nortje 0

Naseem Shah not out 5

Haris Rauf run out 3

Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-4) 6

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 185

Fall of wickets: 1/4 2/38 3/40 4/43 5/95 6/177 7/177 8/177 9/185

Bowling: Wayne Parnell 4-0-31-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-44-1, Lungi Ngidi 4-0-32-1, Anrich Nortje 4-0-41-4, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-36-1. More

