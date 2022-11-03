Adelaide, Nov 3: As criticism of his lean run with the bat and lack of acceleration grows, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson admitted that he is still looking for a 'little bit of rhythm' and is 'working on different things' to be back at his best. In his three innings in Men's T20 World Cup, Williamson has made just 71 runs at an average of 23.66, and strike rate of 93.42. At the Gabba against England in a Group 1 match, he scored run-a-ball 40 and also failed to get going against Australia and Sri Lanka too. "I'm always working on different things, wanting to try and improve and keep getting better and try and keep playing the role as best I can. For me, it's still looking for that little bit of rhythm. There's a role there that's being played, but obviously wanting to do it as best as you can." New Zealand vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need to Know About NZ vs IRE Cricket Match in Adelaide

"It was frustrating the other night, we're getting close, getting ourselves into position, and didn't quite throw that last punch. Definitely in T20 training, it keeps on exploring, keep trying to grow your game," said Williamson in the pre-match press conference. Williamson, whose slow-go anchor approach hasn't resulted in a desired late acceleration yet, also expressed his wish to touch the top gears with the bat ahead of the final Group 1 match against Ireland. "With the bat, there's a number of phases or gears to go through. I definitely want to keep touching on those third and fourth gears where you are exploring some different areas of the ground." ICC Men’s Player of the Month: Virat Kohli Nominated for the Award Alongside David Miller, Sikandar Raza

"When in full rhythm, (it) is something that comes reasonably naturally, and when you're not you're working very hard to try and bring that into your game whilst factoring in your role in a partnership and trying to position help position your team in a place where perhaps you have momentum and you're ready to start the next phase as a team. I feel like there are some good parts, but there are definitely some parts I want to keep touching on. I sort of see it as one or two boundaries away, where you start to sort of building some momentum throughout an innings. Some good bits but definitely some bits I want to keep touching on."

With the backing of New Zealand team management, Williamson stated he's supremely focused on making a huge contribution for the side, which he admitted will come with some patience. "You're always wanting to get better, and cricket is a pretty fickle game by its nature. You sort of do go through different periods where there's better rhythm and then other times where you're working harder and you're trying to make sure that you're making a valuable contribution. So that's the focus."

"Staying a little bit patient with it, as well. The game forever challenges us, tests us, and we try and work hard and navigate and improve. Sometimes that's when you're flying and you're going well, and sometimes it isn't. It's trying to really just continue to address what's in front of you, keep working hard, trying to make the best decisions you can to make good contributions."

Williamson signed off by praising middle-order batter Glenn Phillips, who has made 178 runs at a strike-rate of 161.81 coming in at number four in the tournament. "He's been absolutely on fire in all facets of the game, with the bat coming out in the situations that he has been, at times under pressure, on surfaces that haven't been perhaps what we're quite used to when we come over here. He's just expertly worked, managed the situation and then sort of reversed the pressure. That hundred that he got in Sydney on a difficult surface was exceptional, one of the best T20 knocks that I've seen, and he's a real power dynamic player, and we see that in the field, as well. He's been going incredibly well, and we certainly hope that continues."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2022 03:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).