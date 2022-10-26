Sydney [Australia], October 26 (ANI): Ahead of his team's match against India at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said that it is surreal that their side is getting to play India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and players are looking forward to it.

India will take on the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 phase match of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

"It is huge. You dream of playing in the World Cups. SCG is one of the most famous grounds and you are playing against arguably one of the best sides in the world. It is pretty surreal and the boys are looking forward to it," said Edwards during a pre-match press conference.

Edwards said that Men in Blue are a high-quality unit and it is focusing on putting great performance against them and taking things one game at a time.

The skipper also said that the Netherlands is focusing on playing their own brand of cricket instead of playing like top teams like India and Australia.

Edwards hoped that team's experienced batter Tom Cooper will be among the runs against India.

Asked if he had watched India's thrilling campaign opener against Pakistan, Edwards said, "It was an unbelievable game of cricket. India and Pakistan always put up great matches. What Virat Kohli did was surreal."

India started their T20 World Cup campaign with a thrilling four-wicket win over Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, in which Virat Kohli shined with an unbeaten 82* off 53 balls and Hardik Pandya also put up an all-round performance of 40 and 3/30. Arshdeep Singh also took 3/32 in his first World Cup match, helping restrict Pakistan to 159/8.

Netherlands on the other hand started its campaign with a narrow 9-run defeat to Bangladesh. Though a bowling spell from Paul van Meekeren (2/21) helped in restricting Bangladesh to 144/8 in their 20 overs, Bangla Tigers bounced back to bundle out the Dutch for just 135, with Colin Ackermann hitting a valiant 62.

India is in the second position in Group 2 with two points and a win in one match. The Netherlands is at the bottom with zero points and no win in their one match. (ANI)

