The Afghanistan cricket team faces the daunting task of taking on an in-form New Zealand side at Melbourne after their loss against England in the opener. The batsmen let them down in the opener and despite the best efforts of their bowlers to make a contest of the game, they were never in the match. Afghanistan is a good team that is still making its mark on the game, particularly in the T20 format but with England, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka in their group, it was always going to be a tough road for them. Opponents New Zealand are high on confidence after decimating Australia in their previous match and there is a belief in the squad that they can play at an even higher level. New Zealand versus Afghanistan will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Finn Allen and Devon Conway made light work of the Australian bowlers in the BlackCaps' dominating win and Afghanistan will have to be wary of the threat the duo possesses. Skipper Kane Williamson can work on his strike rate a bit but overall the team has one of the most balanced batting units. Their bowling is brilliant too led by the talented trio of Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Naveen-Ul-Haq is likely to come into the playing eleven in place of Fareed Ahmed for Afghanistan and apart from this, we should expect the other players to continue. Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rehman are difficult to hit for big overs as they have brilliant control over their line and length. But with the weather forecast predicting heavy rains, the spinners may find gripping the bowl tough in an event of a spell of heavy rains.

When Is New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 26, 2022 (Wednesday) onwards. The NZ vs AFG game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the NZ vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The NZ vs AFG match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 HNZi/1 HD HNZi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch New Zealand vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. New Zealand is one of the favourites to win the Cup and should make light work of Afghanistan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).