Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between Australia and the West Indies, here on Saturday.

West Indies:

Chris Gayle

b Cummins 15

Evin Lewis

c Smith b Zampa 29

Nicholas Pooran c Marsh b Hazlewood 4

Roston Chase b Hazlewood 0

Shimron Hetmyer c Wade b Hazlewood 27

Kieron Pollard c Maxwell b Starc 44

Dwayne Bravo c Warner b Hazlewood 10

Andre Russell not out 18

Jason Holder not out 1

Extras (LB-6, WD-3) 9

Total (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 157

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-35, 3-35, 4-70, 5-91, 6-126, 7-143

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-33-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-4, Pat Cummins 4-0-37-1, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-6-0, Mitchell Marsh

3-0-16-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-20-1. More

