Doha [Qatar] March 14 (ANI): Brett Lee, the tearaway Australian pacer is regarded as one of the greatest exponents of pace bowling in world cricket. Blessed with a rare ability to bowl fast along with reverse swing in his armoury, Lee became one of the pillars of the intimidating Australian pace attack from 1999 - 2012.

The pacer is now playing for the World Giants franchise in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Masters in Doha.

The 46-year-old spoke about his experience playing in the LLC Masters. He played a crucial role in the victory of the World Giants over India Maharajas in their opening game, bowling a miserly spell of just giving away 17 runs in three overs and picking up the crucial wicket of Stuart Binny in the final over of the match to give his team the victory.

"Any wicket you get at age 46 is always special. I have worked pretty hard leading into this mega tournament. I have done some training and bowling in the nets. I am ready to go and I am excited about it. The LLC is a wonderful tournament," Lee said in an official statement released by LLC.

"We all are here to have fun and showcase the great game of cricket to our fans around the world. I would like to thank everyone who has brought this league together. I never thought something like this would be possible. It's great fun," he added.

"LLC is definitely here to stay. It's a great platform for sportspersons like us to showcase our game here in Qatar where big crowds have turned up to see the game. I am looking forward to seeing more fans coming to the stadium to watch the games live," he opined.

The former Australian fast bowler also spoke about ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who is out of action following a back-stress injury. Lee feels that Bumrah has to make some changes in his bowling routine.

"Bumrah has got a wonderful record. Unfortunately for him, he has had that back issue for quite some time now. The only advice I would say is that with his run-up being so short, he has to find that pace and power out of his action where I think, maybe now in due course, he might extend his run-up to allow that pressure to be taken off his back," He said,

The next match of LLC Masters will be played between the Asia Lions and the India Maharajas later in the day at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha. (ANI)

