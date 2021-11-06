New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Former India batter Virender Sehwag on Saturday condoled the demise of legendary coach Tarak Sinha and called him a rare coach who gave a dozen of test cricketers to India.

Taking to his Twitter, Sehwag wrote, "Feel a lot of pain on the demise of passing away of Ustaad Ji #TarakSinha. He was one of the rare coaches who gave India more than a dozen Test Cricketers & the values he inculcated in his students helped Indian cricket immensely. Condolences to his family and students. Om Shanti."

Legendary coach Tarak Sinha passed away on Saturday aged 71 after a battle with cancer. Sinha is renowned for coaching players across generations and the list comprises Surinder Khanna, Manoj Prabhakar, Ajay Sharma, Atul Wassan, Ashish Nehra, Sanjeev Sharma, Aakash Chopra, Shikhar Dhawan, Anjum Chopra and Rishabh Pant.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals also offered its condolences.

"It's with immense sadness that we share the news of Coach Tarak Sinha's passing. A Dronacharya awardee, he founded the Sonnet Club in Delhi, which has long been the home of India's top cricketers. Our condolences to his family and close friends," tweeted the official handle of Delhi Capitals.

The Sonnet Club is where Sinha basically operated and the club has been acting as Delhi's supply line when it comes to cricketing talent.

Sinha is only the fifth cricket coach, after Desh Prem Azad, Gurcharan Singh, Ramakant Achrekar and Sunita Sharma, to be given the Dronacharya award. (ANI)

