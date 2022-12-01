New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Bangladesh pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening ODI against India in Mirpur on December 4 due to a recurring back pain, chairman of selectors Minhazul Abedin said.

"Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred," BCB chief selector Minhajul told Cricbuzz on Thursday.

Also Read | AUS vs WI 1st Test: Marnus Labuschagne is a Terrific Player Who is Going to Score Runs at Some Stage, Says Usman Khawaja.

"We wil be seeing his progress before taking further decision regarding his participation," he added.

Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal has sustained groin injury in the warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadiuum in Mirpur on November 30.

Also Read | Abu Dhabi T10 2022-23: Rashid Khan Joins New York Strikers For The Remainder of Sixth Season of the Tournament.

"We are waiting for Tamim's scan report. He had a groin injury and physician asked him to have a scan to take a decision about his availability," said Minhajul.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)