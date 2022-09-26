Raipur, Sept 26 (PTI) Former junior World No. 1 Tasnim Mir and Thomas Cup winner Priyanshu Rajawat clinched the women's and men's singles titles respectively at the India Chhattisgarh International Challenge here.

Tasnim got the better of sixth seed Samiya Farooqui 14-21 21-17 21-11 in the women's final, while Rajawat defeated the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-13 21-11 in the men's singles summit clash on Sunday.

Also Read | Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United to Restart Pursuit of Barcelona Midfielder.

In mixed doubles, N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor defeated Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Chasinee Korepap 22-20 23-21 to claim the title.

India had a chance to make a clean sweep with even the men's doubles final being an all-Indian affair.

Also Read | 'Loving the Challenges and Responsibilities of Batting at No.4, But I Have to be Smart': Suryakumar Yadav.

Third seeds Ishan Bhatnagar and K Sai Prateek upset second seeds Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan Goud 17-21 21-15 23-21 in the men's doubles final.

However, unseeded Indian pair of Aarti Sara Sunil and Pooja Dandu couldn't get past Japan's sixth seeded combination of Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi in women's doubles, losing 21-12 12-21 7-21 in the final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)