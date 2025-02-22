Dubai, Feb 22 (AP) Teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the Dubai Championships final after beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour final. She won in Iasi, Romania, last July.

“If I lose 6-0, 6-0 or I win 7-5, 6-4, it doesn't matter," Andreeva said. "I just go for my shots and try to bring out my best level.”

Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 in the other semifinal.

The 38th-ranked Tauson already has a title this year, in Auckland, and leads the tour in match wins, with 15.

Andreeva is the youngest player in the top 100, and her run this week has put her on the brink of a maiden appearance in the top 10.

Beating Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova has made Andreeva the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Maria Sharapova in 2004 at the WTA Finals.

“She has so much in front of her and she's, for sure, dangerous,” No. 7-ranked Rybakina said of Andreeva.

Rybakina didn't help her cause with 50 unforced errors. (AP)

