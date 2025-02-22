Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In the Group B encounter of ICC Champions Trophy 2025, traditional rivals Australia and England face-off. Apparently both Australia and England will be looking to get off to a winning start with things heating up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile for AUS vs ENG free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AUS vs ENG CT Cricket Match in Lahore

Coming into the tournament both Australia and England were whitewashed in the preceding series. Australia lost 2-0 to Sri Lanka while England were handed 3-0 defeat by India. South Africa currently tops the Group A following their impressive win over Afghanistan. Australia and England have met 160 times in ODIs. Australia leads the head-to-head record with 90 wins while England have won 65 matches.

When is Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Australia national cricket team vs England national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match 4 takes place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The live action in AUS vs ENG cricket match will begin from 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of AUS vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

Following the Reliance-Star merger, Star Sports Network and Sports18 Network now hold the broadcast rights of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India. So, fans in India can watch the AUS vs ENG CT 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2 and Sports18 1. For Hindi commentary fans can tune into Sports18 Khel. For the Australia vs England viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 free live streaming will be available on newly launched JioHotstar, which is a merger of JioCinema and Hotstar. So AUS vs ENG free live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar platform for fans in India but for a limited time.

