The second-last WWE SmackDown before Elimination Chamber 2025 took place in New Orleans at Smoothie King Center and featured a host of star wrestlers in action, including The Rock 'Final Boss' making a rare appearance on Friday Night episode. Check out all the WWE SmackDown results, and highlights below. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know About Upcoming PLE.

Drew McIntyre Crushes Jimmy Uso After Defeat

In the first match of the episode, Drew McIntyre takes on Jimmy Uso, which starts with the former taking the lead and taking the fight outside of the ring. However, Uso makes a comeback, when action returns in-ring, but gets taken out on the steel steps quickly. After a flurry of moves, a smart counter to Alabama Slam hands Uso an unexpected win over Drew, who ends up beating the former Bloodline member post-match.

Drew McIntyre Does Not Take Loss Lightly

DREW MCINTYRE JUST HAD ANOTHER CRASH OUT ‼️#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JFFAWyinZS — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 22, 2025

Shinsuke Nakamura Takes Out LA Knight Mid-Match

R-Truth reveals LA Knight as his tag-team partner in their clash against Carmelo Hayes and the Miz. The match looks like a non-serious one, where R-Truth made comical errors. But the contest took a massive turn when LA Knight got blind-sighted by Shinsuke Nakamura outside the ring, only for Hayes and Miz to take out R-Truth with their signature moves.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Beats Candice LeRea

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany squared off against Candice LeRea, who has Nia Jax in her corner. The high-flying clash had a special guest in Charlotte Flair doing commentary, who was constantly reminded by Stratton about WrestleMania 41. In a back-and-fourth encounter, Stratton took the edge and beat LeRea via a clean pin, but found herself in the middle of an assault soon, by Jax. Trish Stratus did come out to save her Elimination Chamber 2025 partner, but she, too got taken out.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez Takes Out Women's Tag Champs

WWE Women's tag team champions, Naomi and Bianca Belair got sneak attacked by their next week's RAW title challengers Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez during their in-ring entrance. This forced the Morgan vs Naomi clash to get canceled. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Other Confirmed Wrestlers for the Mega PLE Featuring Men's and Women's Chamber Matches.

The Rock Returns To Friday Night SmackDown

The Rock returns to Friday Night SmackDown with mixed reaction from the crowd but quickly turns the tide away announcing that New Orleans will host WrestleMania 42 next year. However, Rock soon called out Cody Rhodes and mollycoddled him about turning into The TKO board member's person moving forward. The Rock asked Rhodes to give his soul and demanded a yes or no in Toronto when Elimination Chamber 2025 takes place.

Rock Wants Rhodes' Soul

The Rock dice que quiere el alma de Cody Rhodes y que se verán en Toronto. What. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6kEnBZCQSj — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 22, 2025

Damian Priest, Braun Strowman Notch Up Win Over Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa

In the main event of the night, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman took on Jacob Fatu and Solo Siko. The clash was an all-out brawl, with all super heavyweights showcasing fast-paced in-ring action. Tama Tonga did interfere in the match but was eventually taken out. Both tag teams had chances to win, but in the end, the pair of Priest and Strowman gained a massive win with the former pinning Solo after Fatu super kicked his teammate by accident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).