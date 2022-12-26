Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) India was ready to hold any programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the day is not far when the country will be ready to host the Olympics, Union Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

He was talking to reporters after inspecting sports facilities in Bhopal.

"Everything is possible in India. The country is ready to hold any programme under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G-20 presidency is sending out a message that India is touching new heights. A new India is being made in which sports will have a big role to play. The day is not far when India will be ready to host the Olympics," he said.

Thakur, who earlier in the day released the logo of the 'Khelo India Youth Games-2002', which will be held in MP in January and February, praised the sports facilities here.

Besides equestrian and shooting academies, Thakur inspected the Water Sports Academy, TT Nagar Stadium and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility.

