New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Chelsea defender Thiago Silva thanked Frank Lampard for 'everything he has done to him' at the club.

Chelsea on Monday confirmed the sacking of Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decision was taken looking at the recent results of the club.

"I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived. As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years!! Thank you very much for everything legend. #FrankLampard #legend," Silva tweeted.

Chelsea has managed to only defeat West Ham of the top 11 clubs this season. The Blues have registered five losses in their last eight games, and speculation was rife about Lampard's future with the club.

The club is currently at the ninth spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 29 points from 19 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Wednesday. The side has picked up the second-lowest number of points at this stage of a season since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

Lampard leaves the club after being in-charge for 83 games. The former Chelsea great was hired as the coach in 2019 and after 18 months, he has now been asked to go.

The 42-year-old had previously managed Derby County after retiring as a player. Lampard's playing career saw him win the Champions League and three Premier League titles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)