Dortmund [Germany], December 13 (ANI): After suffering a humiliating 5-1 defeat against Stuttgart on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre termed his side's performance as 'disaster' and admitted that they made too many mistakes in the game.

The stunning result means Dortmund have now suffered three straight defeats at home in the Bundesliga for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when Jurgen Klopp was in charge.

Also Read | Shadab Khan To Lead Pakistan in T20Is Against New Zealand In Place of Injured Babar Azam, Doubts Over Spinner’s Fitness As Well.

Favre's future will come under scrutiny following this latest setback, despite steering BVB through to the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

"That was a disaster. It was bad. We weren't good at winning the ball. We made too many big mistakes. That's hard to explain. If you are not good at winning the ball, I mean the whole team, then you have a problem," Goal.com quoted Favre as saying.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Showers Love on Wife Ritika Sajdeh on 5th Marriage Anniversary, Says 'We Plan to Stay Not Out Till the End' (View Post).

"Stuttgart played well, but we were very, very bad. That will not do. Stuttgart played well in the first half, but we made it 1-1. Still, we wanted to do better in the second half. We gave up a very stupid goal. That worried the team. We weren't there today," he added.

Dortmund had only lost one of the previous 16 league meetings between the teams while they were on a 13-game unbeaten run at home against promoted sides.

However, Stuttgart had not lost on the road since returning to the German top-tier, a run that now stands at six matches after they demolished their opponents at Signal Iduna Park.

Silas Wamangituka scored twice, his brace sandwiching an equaliser from Giovanni Reyna, before Stuttgart pulled clear with two goals in three minutes, Philipp Forster and Tanguy Coulibaly on target. Substitute Nicolas Gonzalez then added a fifth in added time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)