Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma showered love on his wife Ritika Sajdeh as the couple celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary on Sunday (December 13). Taking to Instagram, the veteran batsman shared an adorable picture and made it clear that they’ll be together till eternity. “5 yrs (sic) of affection and we plan to stay not out till the end @ritssajdeh,” Rohit captioned the snap. Fans were heart whelmed after coming across the post with the comment section getting flooded in no time. Rohit Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set to Join Indian Test Squad Against Australia.

Rohit and Ritika dated for several years before tying knots in 2015. The latter was Hitman’s manger earlier but ended up being his life partner as well. The duo has also been one of the most loved couples in the cricket world, and one can visit their social media pages to verify the fact. The opener also tends to deliver more often than not whenever Ritika is cheering him from the stands. In fact, Rohit smashed his third ODI double ton against Sri Lanka on his third marriage anniversary in 2017. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rohit’s message for Ritika on five years of togetherness. Rohit Sharma Lets His Hair Down With Daughter Samaira and Wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Here's Rohit Sharma's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Ritika also shared many adorable pictures on his Instagram page while wishing her hubby. “Happy 5 my love @rohitsharma45 I call dibs on you for all our future lifetimes,” she captioned the snap.

Ritika Showers Love!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh)

Meanwhile, Rohit has cleared the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will fly to Australia to participate in the last two Tests of the four-match series. With expectant father Virat Kohli set to fly back home after the first Test, responsibilities on Hitman’s shoulders will be even more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).