London [UK], September 20 (ANI): Even after Arsenal's 2-1 win over West Ham, manager Mikel Arteta said that there are a lot of things to improve and they were "a little bit lucky" in certain moments during the match.

"I think we were a little bit lucky in certain moments, but we found a way in the end to win it and that's the mentality I want from the team, to always believe that we can do it until the last moment, even when we have difficult games where suffer and make it very difficult for ourselves in certain positions," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

"But in the end, it's three points and that's what we're here for. We will take some big notes because there are a lot of things to improve," he added.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah scored one goal each in the match to hand Arsenal a victory.

Arteta said both goals were "really, really good" but the team has a "long way to go".

"Yeah, I think both goals were really, really good. We created some really good movements in some phases of the game, but we weren't consistent enough and I still think that's where we have a long way to go," he said.

Arsenal have played two matches so far in the 2020-2021 season of Premier League and have won both matches. The Arteta-led side will now play against Liverpool in the league on September 29. (ANI)

