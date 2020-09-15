Live Streaming of IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) had a decent season in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 where they finished at the third position. DC camp will now look forward to winning their maiden title in IPL 2020 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. IPL Season 13 will commence from September 19, 2020, with first match taking place between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. IPL 2020 is taking place in the United Arab Emirates where matches will be played at Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for Delhi Capitals live streaming on Hotstar and Star Sports. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

In the previous season of IPL, Delhi team changed their jersey and name, as prior to IPL 2019, they were known as Delhi Daredevils. Delhi team has managed to make it to the playoff four times, however, they have not reached the final in any of the seasons. The team has a good combination of young and experienced players including fine batsmen, bowlers and fielders. Delhi Capitals Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Shreyas Iyer’s DC.

Delhi Capitals headed by Shreyas Iyer has some fine cricketers like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra to name a few. With the inclusion of stalwarts like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane, the franchisee will have a competitive edge over other teams, as these two cricketers have been leaders of other franchise in previous seasons.

How to Watch Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2020 Matches Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Delhi Capitals (DC) fans across India can catch the live action of all DC matches in IPL season 13 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League (IPL) in India and will provide live telecast of all the IPL 2020 matches on its channels. If you are unable to access live matches on Star Sports you can watch online on Disney+ Hotstar which will be live streaming all the IPL 2020 matches, including all DC matches, online for fans in India. IPL 2020 matches will be available with Hindi commentary as well on Star Sports 1 Hindi and its HD channel. Meanwhile, fans from the USA Can watch live streaming of DC matches in IPL 2020 on Hotstar USA.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match of IPL 2020 on September 20 against Kings XI Punjab at Dubai International Stadium. Shreyas Iyer side will indeed look forward to starting their IPL season 13 campaign on a winning note. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from IPL.

