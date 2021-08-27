New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): India's Vishu Rathee, Tanu, and Nikita Chand registered emphatic victories to progress into the junior girls' finals at the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Indian girls put up brilliant performances on the seventh day of the competition as they dominated their respective opponents during their flawless show.

Also Read | Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Streaming Online of 1st T20I 2021: Get Telecast Details of IRE vs ZIM Twenty20 Match.

Playing in the 48kg semi-final, Vishu started the proceedings for India in an aggressive style against Mongolia's Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen as she landed some heavy blows and quickly took the charge of the game. Her attack was so strong that the referee had to stop the contest in the first round itself and declare the Indian as the winner.

Later, Tanu (52kg) and Nikita (60kg) also claimed commanding wins by unanimous decisions against Nepal's Swostika and Uzbekistan's Tokhirova Mukhlisa respectively in their Last-4 clashes.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester City Believed to Have Reached 'Total Agreement' Official Bid Could Happen on Friday.

With Vishu, Tanu, and Nikita entering finals, India will now have 10 girls fighting for gold medals in the junior girls' section. Muskan (46kg), Anchal Saini (57kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg), and Kirti (+81kg) have already secured their places in the summit clashes. While Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg), and Supriya Rawat (66kg) had earlier won bronze medals by finishing in the semis.

Meanwhile, in the boys' section, Ashish (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) suffered defeats in their respective semi-finals and ended with bronze medals at the ongoing Championships.

In the junior boys' category, Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), and Bharat Joon (+81kg) have already advanced into the finals while Ankush (66kg) claimed bronze with his semi-final loss.

The final matches of the junior category will take place on Sunday. On the eighth day of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups -- junior and youth -- are being played together for the first time, five Indians will fight in the youth semi-finals.

Among boys, the 2021 Youth World Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) will be in action along with Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), and Deepak (75kg) while Lashu Yadav (70kg) will compete in the girls' Last-4 stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)