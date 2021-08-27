Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly getting closer and closer to signing up with Manchester City. The Juventus forward has already told his current club that he wishes to leave and now as per recent reports, Manchester City is said to have reached ‘total agreement’ for Cristiano Ronaldo and the official bid is reported to be taking place on Friday. journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported that there was a conference call that has already taken place. The Juventus star has not only emptied his locker for Juventus but also has told her teammates about his transfer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Possible Move at Manchester City, Questions CR7’s Loyalty!

Also, CR7 is believed to be unavailable for match Empoli which will take place on August 29, 2021. Ronaldo started off the season by being on the bench against Udinese. He came in as a substitute but also goal was disallowed by VAR. This sparked major transfer rumours and he was then liked to Real Madrid and PSG. Manchester City is said to have offered CR7 with a two-year contract. However this possible move is said to have annoyed Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's loyalty and said, "I know we're professional but when you play for Man Utd, you don't go to Man City."

If CR7's move to Manchester City materialises, he will join the likes of Andrew Cole, Owen Hargreaves, Carlos Tevez and Peter Schmeichel who have played for both clubs. It would be interesting to see how the transfer saga pans out for CR7.

