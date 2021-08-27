Ireland and Zimbabwe will face each other in a five-game Twenty-20 series. The 1st T20I clash will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland on August 27, 2021 (Friday). Both teams will be aiming to make a winning start to the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Stuart Barnes to Step Down as Ireland's Assistant Coach, Eagleson to Assume Interim Duties.

Ireland are heading into the series on the back of a disappointing outing against South Africa as they were on the end of a 3-0 drubbing in the series and will be aiming to bounce back. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe come into the match after a tough series loss against Bangladesh but will take confidence from their displays and will hope to replicate similar kind of performances.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue?

The first T20I of the five-match series between Ireland and Zimbabwe will be played at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin, Ireland on August 27, 2021 (Friday). The match has a scheduled start time of 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India?

However, fans can follow Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I 2021 live action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the IRE vs ZIM Twenty20 match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

