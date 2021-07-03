Tokyo, Jul 3 (AP) The Tokyo Olympic torch relay wrapped up its visit to Chiba prefecture on Saturday as it moves closer to the capital.

Due to COVID restrictions in Chiba, located just outside Tokyo, the relay was not allowed to take place in the streets, leaving torchbearers to perform their duties on a stage.

The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures of Japan over 121 days.

It will end on July 23rd at the Opening Ceremonies in Tokyo. AP

