Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 3 at the Tokyo Olympic on Sunday.

Rank Country Gold

Silver Bronze Total

1 China 6 1 4 11

2 Japan 5 1 0 6

3 USA 4 2 4 10

4 Korea 2 0 3 5

5 ROC 1 4 2 7

6 Italy 1 1 3 5

7 Australia 1 1 1 3

7 France 1 1 1 3

9 Hungary 1 1 0 2

9 Tunisia 1 1 0 2

24 Belgium 0 1 0 1

24 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1

24 Colombia 0 1 0 1

24 Spain 0 1 0 1

24 Georgia 0 1 0 1

24

Romania 0 1 0 1

24 India 0 1 0 1.

