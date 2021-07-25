Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 3 at the Tokyo Olympic on Sunday.
Rank Country Gold
Silver Bronze Total
1 China 6 1 4 11
2 Japan 5 1 0 6
3 USA 4 2 4 10
4 Korea 2 0 3 5
5 ROC 1 4 2 7
6 Italy 1 1 3 5
7 Australia 1 1 1 3
7 France 1 1 1 3
9 Hungary 1 1 0 2
9 Tunisia 1 1 0 2
24 Belgium 0 1 0 1
24 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1
24 Colombia 0 1 0 1
24 Spain 0 1 0 1
24 Georgia 0 1 0 1
24
Romania 0 1 0 1
24 India 0 1 0 1.
