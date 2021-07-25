Tokyo, Jul 25 (PTI) Following is India's schedule on the fourth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Archery:
*India (Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai) vs Kazakhstan in Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations: 6:00am IST
Badminton:
*Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) in Men's Doubles Group A Match: 9:10am IST.
Boxing:
*Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta (China) in Men's 75kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06pm IST.
Fencing:
*C Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi (Tunisia) in Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64 match: 5:30am IST.
Hockey:
*India vs Germany in Women's Pool A match: 5:45pm IST
Sailing:
*Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race: 8:35am IST.
*Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race: 11:05am IST.
Shooting:
*Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men's Skeet Event Day 2: 6:30am IST.
*Mens' Skeet Final: 12:20pm IST.
Swimming:
*Sajan Prakash in Men's 200m Butterfly Heats: 3:45pm IST.
Table Tennis:
*Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia (Portugal) in Men's Singles Round 2 Match: 6:30am IST.
*Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova (Austria) in Women's Singles Round 3 match 12:00pm IST.
Tennis:
*Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev (ROC) in Men's Singles Round 2: Third match after 7:30am IST start.
