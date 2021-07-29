Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (ANI): India shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday said the fact that many people consider her a player who takes her game a notch higher in pressure-cooker situations works as a compliment for her. Sindhu's remarks came as the shuttler progressed to the quarter-finals in the women's singles event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"A lot of people have told me that (rising to the occasion at big tournaments). I will take that as a compliment. But for me each and every game is important. It's important to focus on every point, and not the match," Sindhu told Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Talking about her pre-quarterfinal match on Thursday, Sindhu said: "I started off well. In the first game, I was rushing in defence a bit but my coach told me that I was playing the wrong way and I was able to change how I played. And then in the second game, I think it was fine, I maintained the lead and was under control."

Sindhu defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match of women's individual event in the Tokyo Olympics here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3 on Thursday. Sindhu defeated Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 in just 41 minutes to cruise into the quarter-finals.

Sindhu will now face either 12th seed South Korean Gaeun Kim or Japan's 4th seed Akane Yamaguchi in the last 8. On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles. (ANI)

