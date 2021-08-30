New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday said that every para-athlete is giving their best in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics and the entire country should them their support.

"I just wanted to say that all our athletes are giving exceptional performance at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Sumit Antil broke the world record and he won a gold, every athlete is giving their best. Somewhere I am thinking that we are not following the Games, please follow Paralympics, everyone is representing the country and they are winning medals, please show your support towards the athletes," Neeraj said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

Alongside this video, Neeraj wrote a caption, saying: "We've seen some incredible medal-winning performances by Indian athletes over the past few days in the #Paralympics. I hope we give all our Paralympians as much love and support as possible over the next few days."

India's Sumit Antil very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. Sumit dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

Indian javelin throwers Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the men's Standing Javelin (F46) here at National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday.

On Monday, Avani became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. She finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points. She won the gold in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. (ANI)

