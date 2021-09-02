Tokyo [Japan], September 2 (ANI): India's Arvind finished at the seventh spot in the men's shot put event of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Olympic St - Standing Shot Put on Thursday.

Arvind registered throws of 10.52m, 12.41m, 11.87m, and 13.48m. The shot putter's third and fifth throws were disqualified.

Uzbekistan's Khusniddin Norbekov won gold as he registered a throw of 16.13m. Argentina's Emanuel Hernan Urra won silver with a throw of 15.90m. The bronze medal was won by China's Xinhan Fu with a throw of 15.41m.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's Katrin Seibert defeated India's Parul Parmar in the Group Play Stage - Group D of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Yoyogi National Stadium Court 1. Katrin Seibert defeated Parul 23-21, 19-21, 21-15. The entire match lasted for 39 minutes.

Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Suhas L Yathiraj began their Tokyo Paralympics campaign with wins. While, Krishna defeated Malaysia's Didin Taresoh in straight sets and completed the men's singles SH6 - Group B match in 32 minutes, Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas defeated Jan Niklas Pott of Germany 21-9, 21-3.

Tarun also started the game on a high and continued his winning momentum to complete the victory in 23 minutes after clinching the first two sets.

Also, shuttler Palak Kohli won her second Group A match in women's singles SU5. Palak defeated Zehra Baglar 2-0 (21-12, 21- 18). At the start of the day shuttlers Palak and Parul Parmar had gone down 0-2 against second-seeded Huihui MA and Hefang Cheng of China in their first Group B match. (ANI)

