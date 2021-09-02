India will play against Nepal in the friendly match later today. The match will be ideal preparation for the Saff Cup but more importantly the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. Saff Championships is all set to begin from October 3 to October 13 at the National Stadium in Male. Five teams will participate in this tournament. Apart from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, hosts Maldives and Nepal will be featuring in the team. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri Says ‘Nepal Are Always Tough When They Play Against Us’.

The Blue Tigers will be playing a couple of friendly games, the first one will be held today and the other on September 5. Chhetri and his men reached Katmandu on August 30, 2021. Prior to this, they had a preparatory camp from August 15, 2021. However, players from ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC could not train due to a paucity of time. Indian captain Sunil Chhetri also said that Nepal is quite a tough team to face but they wish to start their preparations for Saff Championships with a win. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

India vs Nepal, Football Friendly Match Time and Schedule

The first friendly match between India and Nepal will be played at the Dasrath Stadium in Katmandu on Thursday (September 2, 2021). The match would begin at 05:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

India vs Nepal, Football Friendly Live Telecast in India

Football lovers in India will not be able to watch this friendly fixture as the game does not have any official broadcasters,

India vs Nepal, Free Live Streaming Online in India

Indian football fans please don't get disappointed as we have yet another way where you can catch up with the updates of the game. So you can tune into the official page of the Indian Football Team to watch the game.

Squads:

India has sent a 25-member squad to Nepal.

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes

Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary

Nepal too has announced a 25-member squad for the match

Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu, Deep Karki, Bishal Shrestha, Bikesh Kuthu

Defenders: Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Gautam Shrestha, Rohit Chand, Suman Aryal, Rajan Gurung, Kamal Thapa

Midfielders: Ayush Ghalan, Bishal Rai, Nitin Thapa, Pujan Uperkoti, Santosh Tamang, Sujal Shrestha, Sunil Bal, Suraj Jeu Thakuri, Tej Tamang

Forwards: Aashish Lama, Anjan Bista, Manish Dangi, Nawayug Shrestha, Suman Lama

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).