New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 saw some of India's most promising kabaddi talents, delivering over-the-top action that left fans spellbound throughout the tournament.

Conducted in Madurai, the kabaddi tournament witnessed over 300 players producing thrilling action in a total of 132 matches, played between 16 teams as Aravalli Arrows clinched the title and lifted the glittering trophy, as per a press release from Yuva Kabbadi Series.

Following their spectacular performances in the Monsoon Edition, Rohit Yadav, Sandeep Kumar and Kunal Bhati have been picked by Pro Kabaddi League teams.

Here are the Top-5 performers from the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023,

-Arjun Rathee (Chola Veerans)

Raider Arjun Rathee was the most impressive player in the tournament as he scored a total of 197 points including 141 touch points, 54 bonus points and two tackle points in 18 matches. The 21-year-old Arjun hails from Haridwar, Uttarakhand and wants to follow in the footsteps of his idol Deepak Niwas Hooda to play for the Indian Kabaddi Team.

Chola Veerans failed to reach the final of the tournament but Arjun gave his all to score the most points in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 with his key weapon 'Dubki'.

-Suresh Oruganti (Vijayanagara Veers)

Telangana-born raider Suresh Oruganti used his long reach to the full effect during the tournament and ended up with a total of 193 points in 17 matches. Playing for Vijayanagara Veers, the 23-year-old player scored 142 touchpoints and 50 bonus points apart from one tackle point for his team.

A big fan of MS Dhoni, Suresh draws inspiration from the former Indian cricket team captain and stood firm while facing countless struggles in life before displaying his raiding prowess in the Yuva Kabaddi Series. He will look to continue his top performance to reach new heights in his career.

-Sonu Rathee (Murthal Magnets)

Continuing his family's legacy in Kabaddi, Sonu Rathee picked up the sport at an early age and honed his skills for years before playing a crucial role in Murthal Magnets run to the final of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023.

The 16-year-old defender, who is from Haryana, was in fine form in the whole tournament, scoring a total of 101 points including 97 tackle points and four raid points in 23 matches. The tackle success rate of 59.24 per cent also speaks volumes of the effect of Sonu's grip during the matches of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023.

-Lokesh Ghosliya (Aravalli Arrows)

Rajasthan's Lokesh Ghosliya was the centre of Aravalli Arrows' success in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023. A son of a farmer, the 18-year-old comes from a very humble background and is poised to make it big in the Kabaddi world with his strong physical attributes.

He played a key role in his team winning the title and lifting the trophy after beating Murthal Magnets in the final. Lokesh notched up a total of 71 points in 20 matches. It includes 68 tackle points and three raid points.

-Vishva Asalavan (Palani Tuskers)

Raider Vishva Asalavan from Tamil Nadu played for Palani Tuskers in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Monsoon Edition 2023 and showcased huge potential to be one of the big names in the sport in the coming years through his agility and flash moves. The 21-year-old draws inspiration from Ajay Thakur and wants to emulate him in order to play for the country.

The raider got a total of 153 points including 126 touch points and 27 bonus points in 18 matches during the tournament. (ANI)

