India and South Africa will face each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST. As the competition moves into the knockout stages, South Africa will be attempting to pass India in the lead position because of their higher net run rate, while India will be trying to maintain their perfect winning record even after qualifying for the Semifinals. India has performed exceptionally well in the competition, showcasing their unity as a team and their unwavering desire to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As a result, they have won each of their first seven games. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated

In their last game, India completely dismantled Sri Lanka with their bowling attack as they bowled out their opponents in just 55 runs. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were at their peak performance during the match. India was also on fire with their batting as Shubman Gill (92), Virat Kohli (88) and Shreyas Iyer (82) dominated the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

South Africa, meanwhile, has likely acclimated to the subcontinental climate better than any other team and is poised to secure their place in the final four despite entering the competition as the underdogs. Due to their merciless play, the Proteas have dominated the World Cup 2023 and currently hold the record for most runs above 350, having scored 438 against Sri Lanka, the highest total ever in a World Cup match. In their most recent encounter, South Africa proved to be too strong for New Zealand, as evidenced by the hundreds made by Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen. Keshav Maharaj also collected 4/46 in nine overs, helping his team win by 190 runs.

India vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs

India and South Africa have played against each other in 90 matches in ODI. Out of these 90 games, India has won 37 whereas South Africa has won on 50 occasions. 3 matches ended without a result. 'Tough to Digest the Fact....' Hardik Pandya Reacts After Being Ruled Out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Due to Ankle Injury

India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Shubman Gill Quinton de Kock Marco Jansen

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The IND vs SA match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the India vs South Africa ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free.

India vs South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

