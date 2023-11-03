Bengaluru, Nov 3 (PTI) An array of global volleyball stars will assemble in the city when it plays host to the men's Club World Championships 2023, a first in India, from December 6 to 10.

Six top clubs will play 10 matches across five days at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium, and the home nation will be represented by the Ahmedabad Defenders.

The Defenders secured their berth in the marquee tournament following their victory at the second season of the Volleyball League earlier this year.

Apart from the Indian side, the tournament will see Sir Safety Susa Perugia (Italy), Sada Cruzeiro Volei and Minas Tenis Clube (Brazil), Suntory Sunbirds Club (Japan) and Halkbank Spor Kulubu (Turkey), vying for honours.

"The competition will see the best clubs on the planet come together in India for the first time ever. Their incredible display of sporting excellence will be a treat for the fans," International Volley Federation (FIVB) president Ary Graca said in a statement.

