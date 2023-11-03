It was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday on Thursday and a slew of personalities were seen attending the celebration. However, it was the former India captain MS Dhoni who took the spotlight. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Five Remarkable Qualities of Dunki Star That Truly Define Him As the ‘King of Hearts’.

See MS Dhoni's Viral Pic From Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Bash Here:

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhoni was in Mumbai to attend his friend SRK’s birthday party on Thursday. A picture shared by Producer & CEO- FAB Entertainment Fauzia Adeel Butt, shows Dhoni posing with her.

In the image, Dhoni looked dapper in a black blazer paired with a crisp black shirt while Fauzia is seen looking ravishing in red. She captioned the image: “Chennai ku whistle podu.” Fauzia also shared pictures with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Atlee and the birthday boy himself Shah Rukh. For Atlee, she wrote: “The real Chennai super king.”

