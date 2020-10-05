Sinsheim (Germany), Oct 5 (AP) Tottenham sent defender Ryan Sessegnon on loan to Bundesliga club Hoffenheim on Monday after he was left out of manager Jose Mourinho's plans for the 2020-21 season.

Sessegnon signed for Tottenham from Fulham last year but made only 12 appearances, none of them after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season. The 20-year-old English player hasn't played this season and was only named in the squad for one Europa League qualifying game.

The signing of Sergio Reguilon at left back made Sessegnon third choice in that position at Tottenham behind the Spaniard and Ben Davies.

Sessegnon is a flexible player who can play left back or in more attacking roles along the left side. Hoffenheim said the deal was a season-long loan and indicated he could replace injured Greek player Konstantinos Stafylidis.

Hoffenheim also agreed a loan deal for former Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy from Schalke for the season. The 30-year-old Rudy returns for his third stint at the club. He has already made 227 Bundesliga appearances for Hoffenheim, more than any other player.

Hoffenheim is in sixth place in the Bundesliga after winning two of its first three games of the season, including a surprise 4-1 victory over defending champion Bayern Munich on September 27. AP

