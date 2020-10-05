Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play Delhi Capitals in match 19 of Indian Premier League season 13. Both RCB and DC are coming out of superb wins in their previous game and will be confident of a similar result. Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets while Delhi Capitals won by 18 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the live telecast and live streaming online for RCB vs DC IPL 2020 match should scroll down for all information. RCB vs DC Live Score Updates: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have won three of the four matches they have played. While RCB lost to Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals have faced defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer-led DC are placed second in the points table while RCB are third. Both teams have six points each but DC are ahead due to a superior run rate. RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Time and Schedule in India

RCB vs DC match in IPL 2020 will take place on October 5 (Monday). The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow the live action of RCB vs DC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League 2020 in India. Fans can live telecast the Royal Challenges Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also catch the match online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the game online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).