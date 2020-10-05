Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) meet Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match number 20 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). This will be the sixth game of the season for Mumbai and the Rohit Sharma-led side have won three out of those. On the other hand, Rajasthan have played four and won two. Meanwhile, let’s look at seven crucial things you need to know about the Mumbai vs Rajasthan encounter. Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for MI vs RR IPL 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Rajasthan have meet each other 20 times in the IPL. Interestingly, there is nothing to separate as the head-to-head record is at level between the two with each having won ten times against each other.

MI vs RR Key Players

Quinton de Kock returned to form against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and all eyes will be on him how he performs in this game. Apart from him, Jasprit Bumrah will be the key player for Mumbai. In Rajasthan camp, Yashasvi Jaiswal could be back in the side and along with him Sanju Samson will be the players to watch out for.

MI vs RR Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs Rohit Sharma will be a fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Jasprit Bumrah up against Steve Smith will be another world-class mini-battle.

MI vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 20 Venue

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the IPL 2020 match 20 between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. MI vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 20.

MI vs RR Match Timings

The Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match 20 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

MI vs RR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

MI vs RR Likely Playing XIs

MI Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

RR Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron.

